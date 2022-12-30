Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect cle…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. E…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of r…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. P…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…