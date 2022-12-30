Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

