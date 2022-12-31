Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
