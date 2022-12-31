Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.