Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.