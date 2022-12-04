Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
