Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

