Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.