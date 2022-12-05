Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.