Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.