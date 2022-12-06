Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.