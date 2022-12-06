Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Park Hills could see periods of brisk wind…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting t…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's hi…