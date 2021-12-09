 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

