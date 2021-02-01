 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

