Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

