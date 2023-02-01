Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills a…