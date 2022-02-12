It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
