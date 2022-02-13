Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
