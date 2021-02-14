It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
