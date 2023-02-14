Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…