Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.