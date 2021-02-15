It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
