 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News