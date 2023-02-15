Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
