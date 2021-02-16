Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.