Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.