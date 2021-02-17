 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

