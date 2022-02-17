Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
