Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.