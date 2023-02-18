Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.