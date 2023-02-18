Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The…