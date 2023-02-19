Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.