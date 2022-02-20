Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.