Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
