Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.