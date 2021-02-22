Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
