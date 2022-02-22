Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
