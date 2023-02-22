Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
