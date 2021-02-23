 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

