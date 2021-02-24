 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

