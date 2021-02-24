Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.