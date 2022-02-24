Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.