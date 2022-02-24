Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temp…
