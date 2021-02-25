Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.