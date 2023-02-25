Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Perio…