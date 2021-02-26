Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…