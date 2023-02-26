Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.