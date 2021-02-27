Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
