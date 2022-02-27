Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.