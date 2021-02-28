 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

