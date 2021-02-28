Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over on…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's cond…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SSW a…