Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
