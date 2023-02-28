Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.