Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.