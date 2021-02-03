 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

