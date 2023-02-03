It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach…