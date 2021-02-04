 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

