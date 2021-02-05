The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Friday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
