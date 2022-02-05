Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.