Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
