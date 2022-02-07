Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.