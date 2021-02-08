 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.56. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

